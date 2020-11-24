Menu
BORN
May 27, 1928
DIED
November 19, 2020

Survivors include her daughter, Gayleen (Roger) Potter of Lincoln; son- in- law, Eldon (Carol) Gnuse of Lincoln; her sister, Colleen Korn of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, George Bauer of Medford, Oregon; brother- in- law, Verlyn (Ellen) Eby of Overton; sister -in-law, Norma Eby of Overton; sister- in-law, Sue Keller of Lexington; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. The service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website. Visitation for the family will be held prior to the funeral service. Condolences at reynoldslovefunerahome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Lexington, Nebraska 68850
Gayleen and family, my prayers go out to you and your family. Great Aunt Evelyn was such a loving woman and I have many fond memories of her growing up. I can remember visiting her in Overton and Kearney with my parents Maynard and Norma Young. The Bauer women were full of laughter and joy and those passed will be missed dearly.
Kim (Young) Franzen
Family
November 23, 2020
Dear Family of Evelyn Weaver.
I am so very very sad to hear of Evelyn’s passing. I worked where she lived for several years and must tell you that meeting her and visiting with her often was my complete honor and pleasure. She and I had some very intimate talks. I had given her a bracelet with a cross on it. She was devastated when it fell off and became lost. I replaced it, but it just wasn’t the same as the one she loved the most. I told her that God knew her love and strong faith—and that that was a bigger deal. ;) She agreed.
Breathe freely dear Evelyn. I know heaven became just a little bit more joyful the day you arrived.
Thank you for being my friend and teaching me things no one could ever do better. ❤
I will miss you.
Until we meet again,
Wendi
Wendi Mandl
Friend
November 22, 2020
I was one of Evelyn’s regular nurses over the past year. She was an extraordinary woman who brightened each and every one of my days and I am so very grateful for that! I loved her like she was my own family and miss her terribly. I know you weren’t able to actually come into our building to see her yourself due to this nasty virus, but know she was well cared for and LOVED by all! I hope this gives you a little comfort during this sad time. My heart and prayers go out to all of you!
Vicki
Vicki Gross
Friend
November 22, 2020