Evelyn A. Rauch
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Evelyn A. Rauch

December 25, 2021

Evelyn A. Rauch of Lincoln passed away December 25, 2021. Born in Crete, NE, to Frank and Adela (Svejkovsky) Prasek. Evelyn was retired from Lincoln Benefit Life and served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, past Matron of Starcraft Chapter #307, O.E.S., past Queen of Naphis Temple #66, Daughters of the Nile.

Family members include her husband, Jerry; sons Terry (Ann) Grasmick, Los Angeles, CA and Don (Cheryl) Rauch, Martell; daughter Debbie Rauch Carliss (Steve), Creston, CA; grandchildren Tyler (Alla) Grasmick, Carter Grasmick, Eric (Becky) Rauch, and Ian (Kelly) Rauch; several great-grandchildren; sister Irene Kovarik, Richardson, TX; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Private family service. Memorials to the Daughters of the Nile Foundation c/o Naphis Temple #66. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My condolences. Evelyn was a great lady. She will be missed for sure.
Colleen Prasek
December 30, 2021
Evie was a wonderful lady, a marvelous Queen for Daughters of the Nile and the best friend anyone could ever have. Her wisdom, knowledge, and especially her kindness in Nile was amazing. She was truly a special lady, admired by so many, dedicated to her Jerry and her family and loved by everyone that knew her. We will all miss her very much. Our deepest sympathy, Marsha and Ken
Marsha Sowers
Friend
December 30, 2021
