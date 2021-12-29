Evelyn A. Rauch

December 25, 2021

Evelyn A. Rauch of Lincoln passed away December 25, 2021. Born in Crete, NE, to Frank and Adela (Svejkovsky) Prasek. Evelyn was retired from Lincoln Benefit Life and served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, past Matron of Starcraft Chapter #307, O.E.S., past Queen of Naphis Temple #66, Daughters of the Nile.

Family members include her husband, Jerry; sons Terry (Ann) Grasmick, Los Angeles, CA and Don (Cheryl) Rauch, Martell; daughter Debbie Rauch Carliss (Steve), Creston, CA; grandchildren Tyler (Alla) Grasmick, Carter Grasmick, Eric (Becky) Rauch, and Ian (Kelly) Rauch; several great-grandchildren; sister Irene Kovarik, Richardson, TX; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Private family service. Memorials to the Daughters of the Nile Foundation c/o Naphis Temple #66. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com