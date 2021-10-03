Menu
Evyln "Evie" Harris
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Evyln "Evie" Harris

January 20, 1929 - September 24, 2021

Evyln "Evie" Harris of Lincoln, Nebraska was called to her heavenly home by her Dear Lord at the age of 92 on September 24, 2021. She was born in Bruning, Nebraska to Oscar and Frieda Dankenbring on January 20, 1929.

Evie is survived by her daughter Judy (Gene) Klinkman, son Jerry (Linda) Dutcher, and daughter Jane (Darrell) Fett; 6 granddaughters; 3 great-grandchildren; step granddaughter and her children; sister-in-law Karen Dankenbring; brother-in-law Don (Jeannette) Dutcher, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, her two sisters and a brother.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the charity or church of your choice. To leave an on line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Judy and family, I was saddened to hear of your sweet mother´s passing. Such wonderful memories I have of her. Would love to connect with you again!! With sympathy, Karen
Karen Wekesser
Friend
October 3, 2021
