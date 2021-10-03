Evyln "Evie" Harris

January 20, 1929 - September 24, 2021

Evyln "Evie" Harris of Lincoln, Nebraska was called to her heavenly home by her Dear Lord at the age of 92 on September 24, 2021. She was born in Bruning, Nebraska to Oscar and Frieda Dankenbring on January 20, 1929.

Evie is survived by her daughter Judy (Gene) Klinkman, son Jerry (Linda) Dutcher, and daughter Jane (Darrell) Fett; 6 granddaughters; 3 great-grandchildren; step granddaughter and her children; sister-in-law Karen Dankenbring; brother-in-law Don (Jeannette) Dutcher, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, her two sisters and a brother.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the charity or church of your choice. To leave an on line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com