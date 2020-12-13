Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fernadel Baade
FUNERAL HOME
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC

Mrs. Fernadel Baade

December 9, 2020

Mrs. Fernadel Baade, 102, of Beech Island, SC, wife of the late Fred W. Baade, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in IA, a daughter of the late Emil and Adella Pauling Hatterman, she had been a resident of Beech Island, SC, for the past five years. She attended Elementary School at St. John's Lutheran School, Germantown, IA, graduated from Central High School, St. Paul, MN and completed nurses training St. Luke's Hospital, Sioux City, IA. A retired Registered Nurse, she worked many years in hospitals, college health care centers, home healthcare, nursing homes and an orphanage. She was always helping others.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Clyve and Alice Baade, Bloomington, IL, Judy Wagner, Crooks, SD, Edward and Jan Baade, Lincoln, NE, Fred and Marcia Baade, Andale, KS and Sherilyn and Carl Cheek, Beech Island, SC; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Emil "EW" Hatterman, Avanel "Jerry" Grauer, Adeline and Sila, a granddaughter, Hope Ann Wagner and a son-in-law, William Wagner.

A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held in the summer of 2021, in the Marcus-Amherst Cemetery, Marcus, IA.Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hatcher Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your mother was a wonderful person and very faithful to her family and faith. May you all have the assurance of the Lord's promises and the joyous Christmas she will have in heaven. Peace and Blessings
Catherine Niemeyer
December 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of her.
Craig & Annie Adamek
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results