Fernando Rabago

November 18, 1953 - October 21, 2020

Fernando Rabago was born on November 18, 1953 in Lubbock, Texas to Juan and Juanita Rabago and passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Fernando was raised in Lubbock, Texas. Fernando was married to Beverly Lynn Long Pumpkin on September 23, 1972. Fernando proudly served in the US Army. Fernando will be celebrated as a loving husband, father and grandfather, an advocate for civil liberties, and a believer of Christ. Fernando is survived by his children, Fernando, Becky, Tina, Naomi, Monica, Ivana, Victoria and Veronica Rabago. His grandchildren, Alejandro Moran, Johnny, Keeli, Noah, Stella, Fernando, Alejandra, Isaac, Lola Rabago and Vivian Brehm, 7 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings and a host of cousins, in-laws, niece's and nephews. Fernando is preceeded in death by his wife, Beverly Lynn Rabago, daughter, Charlotte Long Pumpkin Rabago, parents, Juan and Juanita Rabago, and brothers Johnny and Jose Rabago. The family wishes to thank the office of Senator Kate Bolz, Veteran's Affairs, St. Croix Hospice, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Lincoln Memorial as well as friends and family near and far for their care and prayers. Funeral services will be on 11.4.20 at 10am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and burial with private Military Honors. Memorial in care of the family. Condolences: www.dignitymemorial.com