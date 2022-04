Florence Amelia Dondlinger

April 19, 1924 - March 10, 2021

Florence Amelia Dondlinger, age 96, of Fairmont, formerly of Shickley, died March 10, 2021. Born April 19, 1924, in Shickley to William & Marie (Grote) Gergen.

Private services, Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Geneva. Public visitation: 3 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Graveside services: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Shickley, Fr. Harlan Waskowiak. In lieu of flowers memorial to Fairview Manor. Condolences may be sent to farmerandsonsfuneralhome.com