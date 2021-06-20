Florence Patricia (Brand) Green

March 26, 1931 - June 5, 2021

Florence Patricia (Brand) Green was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on March 26, 1931 to Laura (Potthoff) and Oren Wesley Brand. As O.W. was a Methodist minister, the family moved frequently and served congregations in Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. Pat left Algona High School early to attend Morningside College and, in 1952, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Drake University.

There she met Roland Cox Walter, whom she married in in 1953. They had three children and were divorced in 1964. In 1985, she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to be near family, and soon met and was married to Henry D. Murphy until his death in 1996. Pat was married to Matthew Green from 2000-2003. Pat died in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

After college, Pat did graduate work at the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Iowa. She taught art education at the Emmetsburg Iowa Junior College and, for many years, taught K-12 Art in public schools in Illinois and Iowa. In retirement, Pat continued to paint in many media and developed friendships in the Lincoln art community. She loved people, art, music, theater and world religions.

Pat is survived by her daughters Katherine Walter (Tim Rinne) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sandra (Rex) Meyer of Lakeville, MN; son Bruce Walter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; granddaughter Anna Walter of Lincoln, Nebraska; 2 nieces and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary L. Brand and Joyce Irons; and daughter-in-law Judy L. Jensen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City, Iowa. Memorials are directed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Foundation for the benefit of the UNL Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.