Florence May Bock Strobel
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Florence May Bock Strobel

May 30, 1923 - December 26, 2021

Florence May Bock Strobel was born May 30, 1923, in Lincoln, to Otto Carl Frederick Bock and Marie Katherine Rebensdorf. She passed on December 26, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 98. Florence graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941 and from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. degree in Education in 1945.

She married Jerry Strobel on January 9, 1945. Flo was a Lincoln Public School elementary teacher for 33 years. She was a Life member of NEA, NSEA, LARSP, PTA, ADK, UNL Alumni Association, and member of UNL Chancellors Club, American Legion Auxiliary, and Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Flo had a deep love for her husband of 55 years, Jerry, her partner in all things, love of her life and best friend. She loved her 3 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who brought her joy, rambunctiousness, and laughter (most of the time).

She loved the generations of elementary school students she taught and hugged, the Rocky Mountains and Estes Park, CO, where she found splendor, happiness and dreams, and the comfort and beauty she found in children's poetry and books.

Florence is survived by her son Dr. Cory Strobel (Patti), Knoxville, TN, daughter U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (Bruce), Lincoln, daughter in law Karen Strobel, Omaha, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband G.C. "Jerry" Strobel, son Jim Strobel, parents, sister Ruth Bock Buckner and brother-in-law David Buckner.

Visitation will be at Ropers and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, on Thursday, December 30, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to G.C. "Jerry" and Florence M. Strobel Scholarship Fund, c/o UNL Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE. 68508 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I took care of Flo at the Knolls. She was a pistol. She was sweet and caring. She never wanted me to work to hard. And would tell me she love me when she went to bed. And to lock her door. She loved watching Nebraska football and Basketball. I will truly miss Flo. RIP dear sweet Flo
Georgiann
Other
December 29, 2021
