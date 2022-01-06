My deepest condolences to the entire family. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. May fond memories of Brother Foch Clark bring you comfort during this difficult time. What an amazing and what a remarkable life; a fellow veteran retired Army and Mason. During July 2019, The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, F. & A.M. of Nebraska honored and celebrated Brother Clark as a living Legend and our only member to survive a century as we marked ours. A true inspiration to all. He will be missed. May God keep the family strong through this tough time.

MW Henry D. Atkinson, Past Grand Master Other January 6, 2022