Rest In Peace Uncle FL You'll Be Terribly Missed, We Will Never Forget Your Humor!
Mr. Herbert & Tina Clark
Family
January 9, 2022
Sending our condolences to the family. We will continue to keep you in our prayers. I will always remember his humor and smile.
Shelia Loadholt
Friend
January 7, 2022
A great man. Such a pleasure to know you. Always had a word of wisdom. RIH. Condolences to the family.
Barbara Holder
Friend
January 6, 2022
My deepest condolences to the entire family. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. May fond memories of Brother Foch Clark bring you comfort during this difficult time. What an amazing and what a remarkable life; a fellow veteran retired Army and Mason. During July 2019, The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, F. & A.M. of Nebraska honored and celebrated Brother Clark as a living Legend and our only member to survive a century as we marked ours. A true inspiration to all. He will be missed.
May God keep the family strong through this tough time.
MW Henry D. Atkinson, Past Grand Master
Other
January 6, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of grief. Please accept my sincere and deepest condolences of the loss of Brother Foch Clark. He will be missed by our Prince Hall Masonic Family.
MW Freddie Clopton
Past Grand Master