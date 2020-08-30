Francis E. "Fritz" Kruml

January 11, 1933 - August 28, 2020

Francis E. "Fritz" Kruml, 87, of Lincoln, died August 28, 2020 in Lincoln. Fritz was born on January 11, 1933 in St. Paul, NE to Frank & Marie (Mestecky) Kruml. He was a US Army Veteran and a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Oregon. Retired CPA.

Survived by his siblings, Robert (Donna) Kruml of Lincoln, Sister Theresa Kruml of Iowa City, IA, Sister Georgia Jean Kruml of Louisville, KY, Cecilia "Cindy" Kruml of Lincoln; sister-in-law: Mary Kelly of Omaha; nephew, Ron (Carla) Kruml of Lincoln; great nephew James and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sara Rose "Sallie" Kruml.

Viewing 1-8 pm Tuesday (family present 6:30-7:30 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Rosary 9:30 am Wednesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln. Interment at 1:30 pm Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery, 7710 West Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials to the church for Mass Intentions, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska or Carmelite Sisters. Link for Live Streaming or to leave a condolence please visit www.bmlfh.com.