Francis L. "Bud" Nelsen

May 11, 1928 - March 19, 2021

Bud Nelsen, 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born May 11, 1928, to Martin and Vivian (Graden) Nelsen in Nelson, NE. He moved to Fremont at the age of six. He is a graduate of Fremont High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and served in the Korean War. He married Janice (Stoffer) on January 24, 1954.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, son, Bruce (Cindy) of Orange Park, FL; daughters Linda Wittmann (Matt) of Lincoln, Brenda Gibson (Bob) of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother-in-law Neal Stoffer (Janice), Longmont, CO; sisters-in-law, Barbara Clapper (Eugene), Fremont; Cheryl Landholm, Las Vegas, NV.

Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont Street, Lincoln. Inurnment at a later date. Memorials to United Lutheran Church or the Capital Humane Society, Lincoln, NE.