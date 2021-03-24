Menu
Francis L. "Bud" Nelsen
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Francis L. "Bud" Nelsen

May 11, 1928 - March 19, 2021

Bud Nelsen, 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born May 11, 1928, to Martin and Vivian (Graden) Nelsen in Nelson, NE. He moved to Fremont at the age of six. He is a graduate of Fremont High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and served in the Korean War. He married Janice (Stoffer) on January 24, 1954.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, son, Bruce (Cindy) of Orange Park, FL; daughters Linda Wittmann (Matt) of Lincoln, Brenda Gibson (Bob) of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother-in-law Neal Stoffer (Janice), Longmont, CO; sisters-in-law, Barbara Clapper (Eugene), Fremont; Cheryl Landholm, Las Vegas, NV.

Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont Street, Lincoln. Inurnment at a later date. Memorials to United Lutheran Church or the Capital Humane Society, Lincoln, NE.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
United Lutheran Church
5945 Fremont St, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
Sorry to hear about your husband. My Deepest Sympathy. I am now retired from UNL too.
Diane Ohlson
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bud´s passing. He was an important participant in the activities of the Heritage Gift Shop that was in the Downtown Senior Center. His involvement with the "Woodchucks" and the wood carving group was rewarding to all. Always smiling,
Nancy Tramel Bradley
March 24, 2021
