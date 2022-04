Francis Marion Young

December 15, 2021

Frank was employed by ADM and Molex. He was a Marine Corps veteran. He was a loving husband and father.

Survived by wife Dorothy; sons Robert and William Young; sisters-in-law: Mary Griggs (Gilbert) and Marsha Stender.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. January 15, 2022, at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 South St, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to family.