Frank Burdette Jordan

October 29, 2020

Frank B. Jordan, 83, left us to be with the Lord on Thursday October 29 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Crete NE to Rose Mager (Jordan). He was a graduate of Lincoln High school. He began a 47-year career in 1953 at the Lincoln Journal Star as a paper carrier and retired as Manager of the Pressroom in 2000. Frank met the love of his life, Twila Becker, in the early 60's, and they were married in 1966. Frank was committed to many causes. He was a Staff Sergeant and proud member of the Nebraska Army National Guard. He served as Assistant Athletic Director for Leon's Midget Football and later served on the Lincoln Midget Football Board as its Treasurer. He belonged to Sheridan Lutheran Church, Izaak Walton League, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and member of The American Legion. Frank enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family and many friends. He loved his acreage, many dogs, Husker football and baseball, fishing, playing cribbage and poker, and watching his kids and grandkids play a variety of sports.Frank was most proud of his children Kent Jordan (Karen) of Omaha, Kelly Cockle (Troy) and Kendra Anderson (Aaron) all of Lincoln. He loved his many grandchildren Kelsey (Steve) Hagen, Lewis and Lila Cockle, Kyle Holman (Samantha Trocki), Drew Holman (Elizabeth Gajardo-Stitt), and his great grandchild John Henry Hagen. Special thank you to his caregiver, Meggie Oakeson, for all of her love and care of Dad over the past several years. Frank is preceded in death by his mother Rose, and joins his beloved wife of 40 plus years, Twila K. Jordan, in Heaven. He will be most remembered for his smart-aliky charm, and admired for being a dedicated, hard-working provider for his family. A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (11/04/20) at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Private prior inurnment at Lincoln Memorial Park. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Capital Humane Society (www.capitalhumanesociety.org), People's City Mission (pcmlincoln.org), or Matt Talbott Kitchen(pcmlincoln.org). Live streaming of the memorial services and "Hugs from Home" online condolences at Roperandsons.com.