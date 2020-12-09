Menu
Frank O. Orr
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Frank O. Orr

December 5, 2020

Frank O. Orr, of Lincoln, passed away December 5, 2020. Born March 1948 in Lincoln to Blaine and Ida (Schoenthal) Orr. He graduated from Palmyra High School. U.S. Naval Submarine Service Veteran, Admiral Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Survived by wife, Penny (Raasch), children, Brian Orr, Beri (Rob) Edwards, Scott (Kristi), Amy Orr (Eric Svec), Brenda McCoy, and Bradley (Karmen) Orr; numerous grandchildren; sisters Shelley (Ty) Lashley and Sharon Slepicka. Cremation, no visitation or service. No memorials please. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
