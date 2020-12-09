Frank O. Orr

Frank O. Orr, of Lincoln, passed away December 5, 2020. Born March 1948 in Lincoln to Blaine and Ida (Schoenthal) Orr. He graduated from Palmyra High School. U.S. Naval Submarine Service Veteran, Admiral Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Survived by wife, Penny (Raasch), children, Brian Orr, Beri (Rob) Edwards, Scott (Kristi), Amy Orr (Eric Svec), Brenda McCoy, and Bradley (Karmen) Orr; numerous grandchildren; sisters Shelley (Ty) Lashley and Sharon Slepicka. Cremation, no visitation or service. No memorials please. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.