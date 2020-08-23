Menu
Franklin W. Overton Jr.

Franklin W Overton Jr.

February 14, 1977 – August 19, 2020

Franklin W. Overton, Jr., of Lincoln, died August 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Survivors: wife, Erin (Saunders); children, Ethan and Trevin; mother, Debbie (Ken) Johnson; father, Franklin Sr.; brother, Shannon; sister-in-law, Danielle Razo; and nieces and nephews, Cameron, Kaylee, Kamarah Walker, Aryelle Jones, and Demond Flowers. Preceded in death: grandparents; brother, Peter; sister, Jennifer; stepmother, Diane.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
