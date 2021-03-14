Fred Michael Hesse

March 11, 1964 - March 11, 2021

Fred Michael Hesse, 57, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1964 in Lincoln, NE to Fred and Judy (Davis) Hesse. Fred loved to dance. He was a walking encyclopedia of history, and enjoyed fishing and camping.

Fred is survived by his sons, Justin Hesse and Jordan Rhodes (Jennifer) and family; sisters, Lori Asmus (Tim Piitz), Tammy Hesse; niece, Nicci Asmus and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hesse and Judy D.

Celebration of life will be held Friday March, 19, 2021 at 5 P.M. at Isles Reception Hall 6232 Havelock Ave. Memorials Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com