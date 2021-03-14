Menu
Fred Michael Hesse
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Fred Michael Hesse

March 11, 1964 - March 11, 2021

Fred Michael Hesse, 57, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1964 in Lincoln, NE to Fred and Judy (Davis) Hesse. Fred loved to dance. He was a walking encyclopedia of history, and enjoyed fishing and camping.

Fred is survived by his sons, Justin Hesse and Jordan Rhodes (Jennifer) and family; sisters, Lori Asmus (Tim Piitz), Tammy Hesse; niece, Nicci Asmus and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hesse and Judy D.

Celebration of life will be held Friday March, 19, 2021 at 5 P.M. at Isles Reception Hall 6232 Havelock Ave. Memorials Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I've known Fred for 25 years or so I'd run into him at Bob's tavern we will get into a lot of discussions about sports and just life he surely going to be missed rest in peace my friend.
Duke Parker
March 15, 2021
The world is less one pleasant and laid back guy. Fred was always great to be around. Condolences to his family and friends. I know he will be missed.
Kelly Louch
March 14, 2021
