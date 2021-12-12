Menu
Fred Henry Scheele
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Fred Henry Scheele

August 7, 1947 - December 9, 2021

Fred Henry Scheele, age 74, husband of Kristi, of Waco, died Thursday, December 9, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church, York. Burial with military honors will follow in the Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials to Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont or Centennial Public School Backpack Program in Utica. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
York, NE
Our sincere sympathy for the whole family. May God surround you with love and peace.
Bonita Kay Johnsen
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kristi and family. Fred will certainly be missed. Rely on your friends, family and most importantly your faith to strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time.
Cindy and Matthew Salmon
December 13, 2021
