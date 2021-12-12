Fred Henry Scheele

August 7, 1947 - December 9, 2021

Fred Henry Scheele, age 74, husband of Kristi, of Waco, died Thursday, December 9, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church, York. Burial with military honors will follow in the Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials to Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont or Centennial Public School Backpack Program in Utica. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.