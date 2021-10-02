Menu
Frederick Baxendale
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Frederick Baxendale

April 10, 1949 - September 30, 2021

Frederick "Fred" Paul Baxendale, 72, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born on April 10, 1949 to Ralph and Inez (Thrasher) Baxendale in Rochester, NY. Fred was a Professor of Entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1984-2018. In Nebraska, he was well known as a member of the Backyard Farmer panel on PBS.

Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE In lieu of flowers, gifts in Fred's memory may be given to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center or The Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences, lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
Kevin Watteyne (Bayer Crop)
October 5, 2021
