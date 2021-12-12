Frederick C. Luebke

November 27, 2021

Frederick C. Luebke, a resident of Cascade Manor in Eugene, OR, died on November 27, at the age of 94. Recently he had been treated for a cancer that ultimately caused his death. Fred was a native of Wisconsin, the youngest of nine. After graduating from Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, Illinois, Fred moved with Norma to California, where he taught in Lutheran elementary and high schools.

After earning a doctoral degree in 1968, he became a professor of history at the University of Nebraska, where he spent the remainder of his professional career before retiring in 1994. Among his many contributions, Fred was the founding director of the Center for Great Plains Studies at UNL and the founding editor of Great Plains Quarterly.

In 2005, he and Norma moved to Eugene, Oregon, in order to live closer to their children and grandchildren. In August, 2021, Fred and Norma celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, surrounded by their entire family, a final bouquet of roses in the life of a man who devoted all his energy to his marriage, his children, and his career in education.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma, four children and three grandchildren.

Memorials in Frederick Luebke's honor may be sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the UNL History Department Development Fund (01025860), 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.