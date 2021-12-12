Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick C. Luebke

Frederick C. Luebke

November 27, 2021

Frederick C. Luebke, a resident of Cascade Manor in Eugene, OR, died on November 27, at the age of 94. Recently he had been treated for a cancer that ultimately caused his death. Fred was a native of Wisconsin, the youngest of nine. After graduating from Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, Illinois, Fred moved with Norma to California, where he taught in Lutheran elementary and high schools.

After earning a doctoral degree in 1968, he became a professor of history at the University of Nebraska, where he spent the remainder of his professional career before retiring in 1994. Among his many contributions, Fred was the founding director of the Center for Great Plains Studies at UNL and the founding editor of Great Plains Quarterly.

In 2005, he and Norma moved to Eugene, Oregon, in order to live closer to their children and grandchildren. In August, 2021, Fred and Norma celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, surrounded by their entire family, a final bouquet of roses in the life of a man who devoted all his energy to his marriage, his children, and his career in education.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma, four children and three grandchildren.

Memorials in Frederick Luebke's honor may be sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the UNL History Department Development Fund (01025860), 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Norma, Steve and I were so sorry to hear about Fred. We hope you are doing well.
Jessica Coope and Stephen Hilliard
Work
December 15, 2021
The Center for Great Plains Studies sends our condolences to Fred Luebke's family. For more on Dr. Luebke's amazing contributions to the Center, please see https://www.unl.edu/plains/our-colleague-fred-luebke. One small correction: Dr. Luebke was a founding member of the Center and the founding editor of the Great Plains Quarterly. He was the third director of the Center. We are grateful for his service and scholarship.
Margaret Jacobs
Other
December 14, 2021
Although Fred Luebke came to UNL after I left to obtain my PhD at another institution, it remained easy to follow his positive impact from afar. Fred was an outstanding scholar, innovator, and administrator. RIP
Norm Rosenberg
Work
December 13, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. Luebke. I remember seeing him on campus in my early days at UNL as an assistant professor in psychology and in ethnic studies. He certainly left an academic legacy. I just referenced his paper on legal restrictions on language use in Nebraska for an anti-racism manuscript. I send my deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Dr. Cynthia Willis Esqueda
Work
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results