Frederick "Rick" Neil Strong

April 8, 1958 - November 14, 2020

Frederick "Rick" Neil Strong passed away 11/14/2020, after surgery in Lincoln, NE. He was born 4/8/1958 in Idaho to Nancy (Stevens) Strong and Frederick Carroll Strong of East Montpelier, Vermont. Rick graduated from Bellevue High School with honors and a scholarship. He married Margaret Sue Gradoville, in Omaha, NE in 1982. Together they had four children: Sarah, Rebecca, Jacob & Rachel. Rick met his life partner, Joni Thomas, in 2015. Together, they cared for their three cats and two dogs.

Rick is survived by his life partner, Joni; his father, Frederick; his sister, Nancy Jean (Strong) Barker, husband, James; and his nieces, Emma Barker and Hanna (Barker) Mullin. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren: Sarah Strong, husband Ross Schall and son Ethan; Rebecca Strong and children, Tobias, Magdalena, Eziah, and Katrina; Jacob Strong, wife Michelle and children, Jackson and Jordan; and Rachel (Strong) Mills, husband Kevin, and children, Azaylea, Markus, and baby on the way. He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy, in 2014.

A celebration of life will be held at a yet to be determined time and place. He will rest in East Montpelier, Vermont. He was loved and will be missed by many.