Frederick Neil "Rick" Strong
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Bellevue East High School

Frederick "Rick" Neil Strong

April 8, 1958 - November 14, 2020

Frederick "Rick" Neil Strong passed away 11/14/2020, after surgery in Lincoln, NE. He was born 4/8/1958 in Idaho to Nancy (Stevens) Strong and Frederick Carroll Strong of East Montpelier, Vermont. Rick graduated from Bellevue High School with honors and a scholarship. He married Margaret Sue Gradoville, in Omaha, NE in 1982. Together they had four children: Sarah, Rebecca, Jacob & Rachel. Rick met his life partner, Joni Thomas, in 2015. Together, they cared for their three cats and two dogs.

Rick is survived by his life partner, Joni; his father, Frederick; his sister, Nancy Jean (Strong) Barker, husband, James; and his nieces, Emma Barker and Hanna (Barker) Mullin. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren: Sarah Strong, husband Ross Schall and son Ethan; Rebecca Strong and children, Tobias, Magdalena, Eziah, and Katrina; Jacob Strong, wife Michelle and children, Jackson and Jordan; and Rachel (Strong) Mills, husband Kevin, and children, Azaylea, Markus, and baby on the way. He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy, in 2014.

A celebration of life will be held at a yet to be determined time and place. He will rest in East Montpelier, Vermont. He was loved and will be missed by many.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dad, We are so grateful for the time and the memories we have with you. We miss you already and we will miss you always. We love you!
Memories :-)
I can´t believe it´s been a monthly since you moved on up into Heaven! We miss you and we love you!
