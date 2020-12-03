Frederick William "Bill" Karrer, M.D.

March 9, 1931 - November 28, 2020

Frederick William "Bill" Karrer, cancer surgeon, husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 89. Bill was born March 9, 1931 in Palisade, NE to Merrill and Elinor Karrer. The family moved to McCook where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Beverley Ann (Bush) Karrer. He received his undergraduate, medical doctorate and general surgery residency at the University of Nebraska and then Surgical Oncology fellowship at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. For the next 35 years, he practiced in Omaha largely at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital. Over the years, he and his partners developed a large general surgery practice with a focus on the surgical treatment of head and neck cancer. As a UNMC Clinical Professor, he contributed to the training of young physicians. He was a fellow and leader in the American College of Surgeons. After retirement from the active practice of surgery, he served as the medical director of the Cancer Center at Methodist and consultant to the Methodist Foundation. In recognition of his efforts he was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for the College of Medicine, the Crystal Dove award from Methodist and the Karrer Conference Room in the Estabrook Cancer Center in his honor. Across 89 years of living, Bill Karrer created a fascinating trail of accomplishments, acquaintances and adventures. He was not only a distinguished physician, but also a civic leader, philanthropist, humanitarian, horseman, artist, father, grandfather, great grandfather, mentor and friend. The entire Karrer family was recognized in 2008 with an Alumni Family Award from the University of Nebraska where 33 members had attended. In 2010, he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the College of Medicine. Much more than a skilled surgeon, Bill was interested in people; people of all walks of life, all socioeconomic strata and a variety of vocations. He was also concerned with civic duty and volunteered with many organizations including; Museum of Nebraska Art, Nebraska Historical Society, Rotary Club, Omaha Symphony, Brownville Fine Arts Association, Brownville Historical Society. Bev and Bill's civic contributions were honored by their appointment in 2007 to the Aksarben Court of Honor. Bill is survived by his wife, Beverley, his two children, Fritz (Debbie), a Denver pediatric surgeon and Suzan (Brad) Rohrig, an Omaha architect; four grandchildren: Courtney (Matt) Molettiere, Ashley (Ryan) Snowdon, Michael and Thomas; six great-grandchildren: Kenley, Parker, Grant, Bennett, Amelia and Freddie; and his brother, Stewart (Jan). Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held this week, with plans for a celebration of his life and legacy in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Donations may be made to the Methodist Hospital Foundation. www.heafeyheafey.com