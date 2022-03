Fredric Vondra

March 21, 2022

Fredric Vondra, of Lincoln, passed March 21, 2022 at age 86.

Graveside service will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 am at the Seward City Cemetery. Memorials to the Children's Make A Wish or to the Family for later designation. Monsignor Robert Tucker officiating. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.