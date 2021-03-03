Fredrick Thomas Iburg

September 14, 1934 - February 28, 2021

Fredrick Thomas Iburg, 86 of Hickman, passed away February 28, 2021. Fred was born in Elm Creek, Nebraska on September 14, 1934 to Fredrick and Dorace Iburg. Fred married Margaret Hopkins of Danbury, Iowa on May 13, 1954. To this union was born Sandy (husband Jim) Carrico, Sue (husband Lance) Brinkman, Diann (husband Brian) Schmidt, Dennis (wife Ronnie) Iburg and Mike Iburg.

Fred served 21 years in the Air Force with duties in Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, Idaho, Texas, England, Thailand and Iran. Fred was a resident of Hickman for over 50 years. He was a delivery driver for both South West Floral and Delisi of Lincoln. He had his own heating and air conditioning services, employed by Best Western Motels. His volunteer work included driving a van for veterans to Omaha for their appointments, volunteered distributing snacks at the V.A. several times a week and assisted with Food Net.

Fred was a devoted family man. He loved the great outdoors, including fishing, hunting, traveling and watching sunsets. In addition to his wife and children, Fred is survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and his sister Liz of Kearney and Jackie of Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St in Hickman. www.bmlfh.com