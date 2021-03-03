Menu
Fredrick Thomas Iburg
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Fredrick Thomas Iburg

September 14, 1934 - February 28, 2021

Fredrick Thomas Iburg, 86 of Hickman, passed away February 28, 2021. Fred was born in Elm Creek, Nebraska on September 14, 1934 to Fredrick and Dorace Iburg. Fred married Margaret Hopkins of Danbury, Iowa on May 13, 1954. To this union was born Sandy (husband Jim) Carrico, Sue (husband Lance) Brinkman, Diann (husband Brian) Schmidt, Dennis (wife Ronnie) Iburg and Mike Iburg.

Fred served 21 years in the Air Force with duties in Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, Idaho, Texas, England, Thailand and Iran. Fred was a resident of Hickman for over 50 years. He was a delivery driver for both South West Floral and Delisi of Lincoln. He had his own heating and air conditioning services, employed by Best Western Motels. His volunteer work included driving a van for veterans to Omaha for their appointments, volunteered distributing snacks at the V.A. several times a week and assisted with Food Net.

Fred was a devoted family man. He loved the great outdoors, including fishing, hunting, traveling and watching sunsets. In addition to his wife and children, Fred is survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and his sister Liz of Kearney and Jackie of Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St in Hickman. www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel
211 East 1st St, Hickman, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
Marge and family, I will always remember his smile. I hope you can feel the love and hugs coming from family and friends at this time. I hope to see you, Marge, at VA Coffeehaus soon I hope. Take Care Julia from Lincoln QOV #556
Julia Schroeder
March 4, 2021
Fred and I were buddies forever we hunted together for years Fred and Kelly Preston and Roger Rassmuson and I did a lot of things together,,last time I saw him was at one of our last class reunions and we had a great get together of our own,,I'll miss him and my sympathys to the family
Bob Rowlee
March 4, 2021
I remember Fred so well. He was always strong and silent! I can picture him so well. My sympathy to his family. I know well how much he will be missed. I lost my husband, Mel, on May 30th of 2021, and I miss his every day.
Rosemary Weeks Thornton
March 3, 2021
