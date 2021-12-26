Menu
Gail Ann Liming
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Gail Ann Liming

January 3, 1948 - December 18, 2021

Gail Ann Liming, 73, of Lincoln, NE, passed away December 18, 2021. Born January 3, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan to parents, Otto & Esther Neubauer. She was an author, mother, grandmother, & friend to everyone.

Survivors: Bridget (daughter); Troy, Daniel (sons); Patricia, Diane (sisters), Dennis (brother); 10 grandchildren; Zeus (Her dog). Preceded in death by both parents; Matthew (son); Riley (grandson).

Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:00-12:30 PM, at Lincoln Square Senior Apartments Basement, 841 S. 47th St, Lincoln, NE. Private family interment to be held at a later date. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Lincoln Square Senior Apartments Basement
841 S. 47th St, Lincoln, NE
