Gale Bryce Thomsen

April 29, 1942 - November 10, 2020

Gale Bryce Thomsen, age 78, of Exeter died Tuesday November 10, 2020, in Fairmont. Born April 29, 1942, in Cordova, to Fred & Anna (Due) Thomsen.

Survivors: wife; Cynthia Thomsen - Exeter, sons: Tim Thomsen - Texarkana, TX, Neal & Tara Thomsen - Palmyra, brother; Vernon & Grace Thomsen - Gretna, grandchildren: MacKenzie, Paxton, & Bristol, great-grandchild; A.J., sister-in-law; Lois Thomsen - Exeter, brother-in-law; Dan & Lana Wilken – Beatrice.

Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cordova. Pastor Michele Kanzaki officiating. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Farmer Funeral Home – Exeter. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or University of Nebraska at Kearney. Private graveside services at a later date at Zastrow Cemetery, Cordova. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com