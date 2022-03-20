Gale Corr

October 13, 1944 – March 15, 2022

Gale Corr (77) October 13, 1944 – March 15, 2022. Gale was born in Riverton, Wyoming and lived there until he was twelve years old. In 1956, the Corr family moved to Rupert, Idaho to homestead, where Gale was active in the Rupert Christian Church and a successful wrestler for Minico High School. Gale graduated from Idaho State in 1966 with his associate's degree in Instrumentation Electronics. He worked at National Cash Register in Dayton, Ohio, then moved to Colorado to work in the Climax molybdenum mine near Leadville.

In 1968, Gale moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to start his apprentice program with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. There, he met Susan Frandsen (now Corr) and were wedded soon after. They had two sons, Brian and Justin. In 1990, Gale and Susan moved to Meridian, ID. They were married for forty-four years, and loved traveling, taking trips to 47 states. Gale worked as an electrician for almost forty years, the last sixteen years of which were with Bonneville Power. He retired in 2007 due to partial loss of his eyesight.

Gale loved 4-H, golfing, guitar, building things, mentoring at the prison, and watching Nebraska and Boise State sports. He enjoyed history and was a self-described "font of worthless knowledge." Through many trials, Gale kept his faith strong and held onto his belief in Jesus.

Gale is survived by his loving wife, Susan Corr of Meridian, ID, son Brian Corr (Valerie Feingold) Brooklyn, NY, son Justin Corr (Katie Colwell), Boise, ID, grandsons Noah and Phillip Corr, Boise, ID, Gary (Audrey) Corr, Torrington, WY, Linda Corr, Monmouth, OR, Wilma (Tom) Hume, McMinnville, OR, Dean (Vicki) Corr, Heyburn, ID, Sharon (Lynn) Veneman, Burley, ID, Jim (Tereasa) Corr, Rupert, ID, Lony (Mary) Corr, Boise, ID, brother-in-law Brad (Judy) Frandsen, Lincoln, NE, sister-in-law Kim (Doug) Johnson, Lincoln, NE, many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Melvin Corr and Alfrieda B. (Green) Corr, father and mother-in-law, Vernon L. Frandsen and Jane A. (Von Essen) Frandsen, and daughter-in-law, Julia Holleman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southwestern Idaho Electrical JATC at 12303 W. Explorer Dr., Suite #130, Boise, ID 83713 or ISI Hope Community Phase II, 3217 W Overland Rd. Boise, ID 83705 (208) 629-8861, or a charity of your choice. The Celebration of Life service will be held today, March 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. Casual attire is encouraged.