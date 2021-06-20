Menu
Garnet L. Dey
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Garnet L. Dey

November 22, 1960 - June 17, 2021

Visitation 1-7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Graveside Service and Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham following the funeral service. Memorials to the Dey Family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at

www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Jun
21
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Jun
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
