Gary L. Archer
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Gary L. Archer

December 25, 1953 - September 9, 2021

Gary L. Archer, 67, of Lincoln, passed away September 9, 2021. Born December 25, 1953 in Lincoln, NE to Arnold & Ellen Jane Archer. Gary loved to go fishing, camping, and enjoyed photography, riding his motorcycle, and stargazing through his telescope.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherry Archer. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; children, Lori Smith, Dawn (Chris) Amory; grandchildren, Nikki, Samantha, Zander, Carter, Reece and Tye; Sisters, Ann (Ed Gifford) Hajek and Pam (Tom) Herr; many nephews, uncles, cousins & friends.

Memorial Service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). A livestream will be available on Lincoln Family Funeral Care's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
5849 Fremont Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family. I met Gary a couple of times when he brought Sherry to Nevada.
Neota Chadd
September 16, 2021
Gary took my photography classes at SCC. I'm so sorry to hear about his passing! He loved taking pictures and was a great student, and a lot of fun in class! I will miss him!
Barbara Hagen
September 12, 2021
