Gary L. Archer

December 25, 1953 - September 9, 2021

Gary L. Archer, 67, of Lincoln, passed away September 9, 2021. Born December 25, 1953 in Lincoln, NE to Arnold & Ellen Jane Archer. Gary loved to go fishing, camping, and enjoyed photography, riding his motorcycle, and stargazing through his telescope.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherry Archer. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; children, Lori Smith, Dawn (Chris) Amory; grandchildren, Nikki, Samantha, Zander, Carter, Reece and Tye; Sisters, Ann (Ed Gifford) Hajek and Pam (Tom) Herr; many nephews, uncles, cousins & friends.

Memorial Service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). A livestream will be available on Lincoln Family Funeral Care's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com