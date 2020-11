Gary E. Werschke

November 8, 2020

Gary E. Werschke, 67 of Lincoln, passed away November 8, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Family will receive friends from 10 am to 10:30 am on Thursday and immediately following the service. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse, NE.