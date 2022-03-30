Menu
Gary D. Hanshaw
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
132 N 4Th St
Elmwood, NE

Gary D. Hanshaw

September 2, 1943 - March 27, 2022

Gary D. Hanshaw, 78, of Avoca, NE died Sunday (3/27/2022). Born in Steele City, NE on September 2, 1943 to Mabel M. (Hanshaw) Spier. Gary's hobbies included his horses/mules, motorcycle & just tinkering around his homestead. In his retirement years, he couldn't wait for his next trail ride and hanging with horse friends. He was able to see a tremendous amount of beautiful scenery doing what he loved.

Survived by his children: Tracy (Dan) Spaulding, Elmwood; Troy (Tammy) Hanshaw, Tecumseh; Travis Hanshaw, Lincoln; Tonya Beckman, Lincoln; grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his mother, Mable Spier, and his daughter, Dia Fischer.

Gary's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to family for later designation. Mailing address for memorials: PO Box 135, Elmwood NE 68349. Condolences or tributes left at www.hammonsfs.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.