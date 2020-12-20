Menu
Gary Lee Irwin
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Gary Lee Irwin

March 2, 1954 - December 18, 2020

Gary Lee Irwin, 66, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2020. He was born March 2, 1954 to Leo L. and Gloria (Stockton) Irwin, in Council Bluffs, IA. Gary was a Claims Adjuster at American Family Insurance for 35 years and Farm Bureau for 5 years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Denise (Haynes) Irwin, of Lincoln, NE, daughters, Rachelle (Orlando) Matos, and granddaughter, Zuleyka, of Kansas City, KS, Danelle Irwin-Ohnmacht, of Lincoln, NE, sisters, Danita (Dan) Pieper, and Denise (Lonnie) Hournbuckle. Preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincoln, NE. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln, NE following the service. Memorials may be given to the Alexander Christian Foundation. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Capitol City Christian Church
7800 Holdrege St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
I was lucky to have known Gary for several years, he always made me laugh! He was such a positive guy and I will miss seeing him and hearing his laugh. I would always look forward to seeing his name on our calendar. He was never shy and always made a point to come in my office to see how I was doing. I will truly miss that. Denise, please know you are in my thoughts.
Kayla Van Dyke
Acquaintance
December 22, 2020
Gary was special as an adjuster and as a person. Thoughts are with you as family and friends go forward.
Darryl Cyr
December 21, 2020
I am honored to have known Gary for many years while working at American Family Ins. We will all miss Gary for the kind & wonderful person he was to all who knew him. R.I.P.
Gary Scholl
December 21, 2020
Sad news to learn of Gary passing. He was a good fellow and I always enjoyed crossing paths with him when I was at American Family. Rest in Peace Gary.
Tom Norskov
December 21, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. Gary was a great guy. I worked with him at American Family for over 15 years. My prayers and condolences.
Scott Hansen
December 21, 2020
I just heard about Gary this morning, I'm so sad for your loss. Gary was a great guy to work with, and I'll never forget his laugh, and the way he always answered the phone "Gary Speaking"...:-(
Andy Boone
December 21, 2020
Denise I am so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and the girls.
Penny (Baldwin)Kennedy
December 20, 2020
So sorry to about Gary he was a good man. We alway had fun in Omaha with you two making ice cream about every week end. He will be missed. I am so sorry we did not see each other more.
Richard and Marilyn Baldwin
December 20, 2020
Denise, May you have peace in your heart knowing Gary was a warrior throughout. Bells rang in the heavens when he entered. Blessings to you and your family.
Chuck and Maureen Pfitzer
December 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you Denise and the family, Gary was a fabulous man and I was so blessed to have met him. He is at rest now,but remember he will always be with you, love you Cookie
Lowell and Carol Gerking
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results