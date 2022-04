Gary Keller

February 12, 1938 - April 8, 2022

Gary Keller formerly of Lincoln Ne and Arlington Tx passed away on April 8, 2022 in Edina, Mn. Gary was born in Lincoln on February 12, 1938 to Ben and Judy Keller. He graduated from LHS '56 and attended UNL until moving to California in 1959. Celebration of life: Summer, in Minnesota.