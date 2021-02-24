To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My sincere condolences to Gary's family. I was on the May 2017 Honor Flight to DC and was on the blue shirted plane that landed in Lincoln. I only today new of Gary's passing as my daughter that works at Children's informed me. I will stop by Gary's site this week as I volunteer at Omaha Nat'l and also do Honor Guard duty. I was also Navy Seabee in Vietnam in late 60s. May Gary rest in peace in heaven where he was welcomed home. God bless
Tom Lundquist
March 31, 2021
Knew Gary only thru the VFW 10617 in Lincoln. He always had a quiet disposition. He was a stalwart for the Post as Quartermaster. Sorry not aware of his burial plans or obituary. May he Rest in Peace and bless him for his Naval & NNG service & sacrifice.
Lawrence D Obrist
Friend
March 29, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Gary. He was a very positive man and will be missed. Our Condolences to his family.
Charlie and Teresa Gifford
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Gary's passing. Gary was always a happy go lucky guy. I really enjoyed working with him in the Nebraska loss. National Guard. Also sorry for his family on your loss.
Randy Stucker
February 25, 2021
Our Condolences to the Kirby family. Gary was a good friend and Great Shipmate aboard the USS Harry E. Hubbard DD748.
Alvin Eisenbraun
February 24, 2021
Gary Kirby Jr Family, My sincere condolences to the Kirby Family.
Gary SR and I were good friends in our youth. We spent a lot of time together, As his Mom(Olive) and my Dad dated each other for many years. I was closest in age to Gary and his sister Judy. Remember him going into the Navy and his dating and marring Sussie. We drifted apart as we got older and each of us married and started raising families. Last time I seen Gary he was working at Super Saver part time at the 27 & pine lake area. Gary was a good friend and I know a great Father and Husband to Sussie.
I am sure he will be greatly missed.
Robert Bixler Sr
February 24, 2021
Gary so sorry to here about your dad prayers to you and your family