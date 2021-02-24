Gary Kirby Jr Family, My sincere condolences to the Kirby Family. Gary SR and I were good friends in our youth. We spent a lot of time together, As his Mom(Olive) and my Dad dated each other for many years. I was closest in age to Gary and his sister Judy. Remember him going into the Navy and his dating and marring Sussie. We drifted apart as we got older and each of us married and started raising families. Last time I seen Gary he was working at Super Saver part time at the 27 & pine lake area. Gary was a good friend and I know a great Father and Husband to Sussie. I am sure he will be greatly missed.

Robert Bixler Sr February 24, 2021