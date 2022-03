Gary T. Scott

June 2, 2021

Gary T. Scott, age 89, of North Bend, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.

Preceded in death by wife Sally, daughter Stephanie. He is survived by his sons Bart (Jeanne) Scott, Ted (John Lefevre) Scott, grandchildren Lindsey Emery, Sam Scott, Walker, Malaki, Avriella Lefevre-Scott.

Memorials may be directed to HopeSpoke. Private family services are being held. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com