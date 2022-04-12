Menu
Gary L. Weber
Gary L. Weber

April 10, 2022

Gary L. Weber, 85 of Lincoln, passed away April 10, 2022 at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska following a short illness.

Gary is survived by his wife Jean, children Rocky (wife Deb) Weber and Penny (husband John) LeDuc, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

The funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, April 14, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to donor's choice. www.bmlfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Apr
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
