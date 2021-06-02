Gayle L. Miller

October 6, 1935 - May 28, 2021

Gayle L. Miller, 85, of Kearney passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Gayle Lavern Miller was born October 6, 1935 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Merle and Kathrine (Norbeck) Miller. He received his education in Gothenburg, graduating with the class of 1954. Gayle proudly served two years in the U.S. Army before returning home.

On May 29, 1958, Gayle was united in marriage to Margie Mae Jensen in North Platte, NE. The couple lived and farmed near Redfern Table north of Cozad. To this union two children were born in Callaway: Annette Sue and Douglas Lavern. They made their home in Grand Island to raise their children where Gayle operated a radiator repair service. Gayle and Margie then moved to Lincoln where Gayle worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for several years before moving to Valentine and later Kearney.

Gayle was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making toys which he donated to numerous children's organizations. He also loved to fish and spend time with his family. Gayle was a longtime Shriner.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Annette Miller and her husband, Michael Wescott of Kearney; son, Douglas Miller and his wife, Rachel of Tucson, Arizona; five grandchildren: Lexi Wescott, Michelle Wescott, Chad Wescott, Ila Miller and Luca Miller; sisters, Helen (Gary) Wilson and Elaine (Larry) Baker all of Eckert, CO; brother, Robert Miller of Mason City; along with many other relatives and many friends. Gayle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie Miller; and his brother, Gerald "Bud" Miller.

A Celebration of Gayle's Life will be held at Family of Christ Church at 1319 5th Avenue in Kearney at a later date.In lieu of memorials, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.