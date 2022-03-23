Menu
Gene Howard Jeffries
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
Gene Howard Jeffries

June 13, 1943 - March 20, 2022

Gene Howard Jeffries, 78, of Waverly passed away on March 20, 2022, at the Tabitha Hospice Journey House in Lincoln. He was born June 13, 1943, to Clyde and Lucile (Adam) Jeffries in Odell.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Ebert Jeffries, Waverly; son Kip Jeffries and Angie Hein of Fairbury; daughter Kelly Jeffries Schultz and Adam Schultz, Waverly; 5 grandchildren, Lily Jeffries, Ella Schultz, Aden Schultz, Wyatt Hein, and Hazel Jeffries; sister Judy Jeffries Heim and Doug of Omaha; sister-in-law Gaylene Jeffries of Greenwood; in-laws Jim and Carlene Ebert of Lincoln, Bonnie and Bill Mertens of Roca, Doug and Charity Ebert of Lincoln, and mother-in-law Lois Ebert, Syracuse.

Preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Lucile Jeffries, sister Betty Lou Jeffries Mendoza, brother-in-law Richard Mendoza, brother Robert Jeffries, father-in-law Charles Ebert, niece Stacie Heim Olson and nephew Justin Smith.

Visitation at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th, Waverly at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022. Burial at 9:45 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Waverly followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Memorials to family to be decided at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel
10851 N. 148th, Waverly, NE
Mar
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
25
Burial
9:45a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
Waverly, NE
