Gene R. Sehnert

September 14, 1929 – October 28, 2020

On 10/28/20, Gene Sehnert, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 91. Gene was born on Sept. 14, 1929 in Dorchester, NE to Henry and Vera Sehnert. He was inducted into the Armed Forces on 12/1/1950 and was honorably discharged from the Army on 3/27/1957. On July 19, 1953, he married Marilynn Hayes and they were married for 67 years. They raised a daughter Jackie, and a son Tod. Gene owned and operated Sehnert Welding in Lincoln, NE for 44 years. He had a mechanical mind and could fix or build anything he put his mind to. Gene was quick to help his neighbors, friends, and family with projects. He had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and driving country roads. He is survived by his wife Marilynn, his two children, daughter Jackie (Tom) Lawrence, and son Tod (Deb) Sehnert. His brother Jim, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date. Condolences at wyuka.com