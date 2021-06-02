Menu
Gene TenHulzen
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
309 Nemaha Street
Firth, NE

(Amiel) Gene TenHulzen

December 13, 1925 -

(Amiel) Gene TenHulzen was born in Firth, Nebraska on December 13, 1925 to John A. and Hannah (DeBoer) TenHulzen. He served in the Army during 1945. He married Beulah (Languis) TenHulzen on June 2, 1949. Gene was a member of the Pella Reformed Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Billie (Beulah) TenHulzen, daughter Joleen (Stewart) Huneke, Wilber, NE sons-in-law Leroy (Marcia Lamberson) Brown, Prague, NE, Dale (Connie) Rood, Seward, NE. Sister-in-law, Susie Languis, Los Angeles, CA. Grandchildren Lance and Kelli Cummins-Brown Nashotah, WI, Lucas and Jill Brown, Lincoln, NE, Lydee Jo (Brown) and Chris Krueger, Pierce, NE, Riley Rood, Lincoln, NE, Hannah (Rood) and Robert Feeley, London, England, Barrett and Karla Huneke, St. Paul, NE, Faith Huneke, Clay Center, NE. Great-Grandchildren, Emery, Arden Cummins-Brown, Kaitlyn, Jailyn and Landon Brown, Boston, Brecken and Brynlee Krueger, and Briggs Huneke.

Gene was preceded in death by his daughters, Lynette Brown (2015) and Deb Rood (2003), his parents, parent-in-law and three sisters and their spouses and a brother-in-law. Eileen and Ed Baker, JoAnn and Les Calkins, Shirley and Virgil Oldemeyer, and Lloyd Languis. Great-grandchild, Madilyn Brown.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pella Reformed Church, Adams NE. Family will greet friends and family from 5-8 PM Wednesday at Metcalf Funeral Home Firth, NE. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral Home
Firth, NE
Jun
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pella Reformed Church
Adams, NE
Dear Beulah and Family: Was Very Sorry to just hear and read of Gene's passing. He brings back many memories of the Pella Church Family/Community. Gene was always such a pleasant and appreciated gentleman. He lived a long and productive life but losing our loved ones is still never easy. You have our Deepest Sympathy in your loss. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Our Very Best, Dell and Marlene Fischer
Dell Fischer
June 5, 2021
