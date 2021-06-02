(Amiel) Gene TenHulzen

December 13, 1925 -

(Amiel) Gene TenHulzen was born in Firth, Nebraska on December 13, 1925 to John A. and Hannah (DeBoer) TenHulzen. He served in the Army during 1945. He married Beulah (Languis) TenHulzen on June 2, 1949. Gene was a member of the Pella Reformed Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Billie (Beulah) TenHulzen, daughter Joleen (Stewart) Huneke, Wilber, NE sons-in-law Leroy (Marcia Lamberson) Brown, Prague, NE, Dale (Connie) Rood, Seward, NE. Sister-in-law, Susie Languis, Los Angeles, CA. Grandchildren Lance and Kelli Cummins-Brown Nashotah, WI, Lucas and Jill Brown, Lincoln, NE, Lydee Jo (Brown) and Chris Krueger, Pierce, NE, Riley Rood, Lincoln, NE, Hannah (Rood) and Robert Feeley, London, England, Barrett and Karla Huneke, St. Paul, NE, Faith Huneke, Clay Center, NE. Great-Grandchildren, Emery, Arden Cummins-Brown, Kaitlyn, Jailyn and Landon Brown, Boston, Brecken and Brynlee Krueger, and Briggs Huneke.

Gene was preceded in death by his daughters, Lynette Brown (2015) and Deb Rood (2003), his parents, parent-in-law and three sisters and their spouses and a brother-in-law. Eileen and Ed Baker, JoAnn and Les Calkins, Shirley and Virgil Oldemeyer, and Lloyd Languis. Great-grandchild, Madilyn Brown.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pella Reformed Church, Adams NE. Family will greet friends and family from 5-8 PM Wednesday at Metcalf Funeral Home Firth, NE. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com