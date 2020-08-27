Geneva Parde

August 11, 1929 - August 25, 2020

Geneva Parde, 91, of Adams died August 25, 2020, born on August 11, 1929. Funeral: 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Masks at the church. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday and at the church Friday. Greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at Fox Funeral Home. Masks suggested. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.