Geneva "Babe" Ilene Severin

September 1, 1928 - December 25, 2021

Geneva "Babe" Ilene Severin, age 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Babe was born September 1, 1928 to Charles and Grace Kolman.

Babe is survived by her loving children, Terry Westrick, Cj Westrick, Tim (Diane) Westrick; grandchildren, Amy (Tony) Gee, Jenny (Mike) Finck, Carrie (Paul) Marshall; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 2 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Hallam Cemetery. Visit www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials may go to Hallam Methodist Church