Genevieve "Jenny" Louise (Griess) Iversen

June 3, 1941 - June 30, 2021

Genevieve "Jenny" Louise (Griess) Iversen, 80, of Wahoo, NE, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, NE. She was born on June 3, 1941 in Henderson, NE.

She is survived by sons, Jayson (Lora) and Jayme (Ashley) all of Wahoo; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brothers Norman, Vernon and Roger.

Funeral Service, Monday (7/12/21) 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.