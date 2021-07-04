Menu
Genevieve Louise "Jenny" Iversen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Genevieve "Jenny" Louise (Griess) Iversen

June 3, 1941 - June 30, 2021

Genevieve "Jenny" Louise (Griess) Iversen, 80, of Wahoo, NE, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, NE. She was born on June 3, 1941 in Henderson, NE.

She is survived by sons, Jayson (Lora) and Jayme (Ashley) all of Wahoo; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brothers Norman, Vernon and Roger.

Funeral Service, Monday (7/12/21) 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
504 W. 8th St., Wahoo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
