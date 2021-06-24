Geoffrey Hugh Charles Duncombe

March 9, 1936 - June 21, 2021

Geoffrey Hugh Charles Duncombe was promoted to heaven on June 21, 2021 and died peacefully after a short illness. He was born on March 9, 1936 in Fleetwood, England to parents Charles & Alice Duncombe. At the age of 17, the family moved to the United States, joining his beloved sister, Eunice. Geoff attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri where he was involved in many activities and where he met his first love, Laura Karr. They were married on August 17, 1957 and were happily married for 57 years. They began their 43-year pastoral ministry in Iowa and Kansas, moving on to longer ministries in West Memphis, Arkansas, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Geoff was gifted with many talents and abilities as well as enjoying many hobbies. After pastoral retirement, he began substitute teaching in the Springfield, MO school systems. He enjoyed being around students and especially teaching them how to speak the "Queen's English." After his wife Laura passed away on November 23, 2014, Geoff moved back to Lincoln, NE where he continued his love of teaching and preaching in the area. Geoff's love of travel and missions work led him to over 40 countries where his life touched many people along the way. He was loved and respected by his family, friends, church family and those that came in contact with him. Geoff met and married Donna Fox on September 22, 2016 where they enjoyed life until his death on June 21, 2021.

Geoff is survived by his #1 son Craig, #1 daughter Heather, grandchildren: Andrew, Brooke, Evan, Delaney, Demi, and Donovan along with great-grandchild Adalyn. Geoff's additional surviving family members include Shelly, Alan, nephews - Kingsley, Charlton, Kris, Washington family: Mary, Ardith/Jon, Jim/Jean, Tommy, Randy, Ricky, Barbara, and Lauri. Donna's loving family: Todd, Troy, Elijah, Brooke, Luke, Mya, and Emily.

A public visitation will be held at Roper & Sons "O" Street, Lincoln, NE from 4pm-7pm on Friday, June 25, 2021. Geoff's "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Radiant Church, 740 N. 70th Street in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Fairview cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to his family, Donna, Craig, and Heather Duncombe. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com