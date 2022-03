George Lester Beasley

July 8, 1936 - April 7, 2020

Formerly of Fairbury and Valparaiso, he is survived by wife, Eileen; children: George (Polly), Marcia (Brian), Jerry (Janet), Michele (Judson); 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Walter (Gloria), and sister Phyllis.

Services delayed due to COVID are scheduled for 10 AM Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln, NE. Private interment in Lincoln. Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit www.kraftsussman.com