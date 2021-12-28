George A. Hanigan

December 19, 1947 - December 26, 2021

George A. Hanigan, 74 of Lincoln, passed away December 26, 2021. George was born on December 19, 1947 in Portland, OR, to John and Janeth (Johnson) Hanigan.

George is survived by his wife Sherri and their sons Connor Hanigan and Caley (wife Hilary) Hanigan and three grandchildren Sutton, Waylon and Barrett. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Pat (husband Tom) Kisicki and Kathy Nebesniak, sister-in-law Sharon Hanigan, brother Michael (wife Carol) Hanigan, sisters Janet Gfeller, Barbara (husband Keith) Matthews and Margaret (husband Joe) LeDuc. He is also survived by many well loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers John and James Hanigan and brothers-in-law Dr. Bruce Gfeller and Vic Nebesniak.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 31, 2021 at St Teresa Catholic Church (36th and Randolph) in Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln from 12 noon to 7 pm with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 pm. Rosary will be at 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Parkinsons Foundation or Michael J. Fox Foundation. www.bmlfh.com