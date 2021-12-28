Menu
George A. Hanigan
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

George A. Hanigan

December 19, 1947 - December 26, 2021

George A. Hanigan, 74 of Lincoln, passed away December 26, 2021. George was born on December 19, 1947 in Portland, OR, to John and Janeth (Johnson) Hanigan.

George is survived by his wife Sherri and their sons Connor Hanigan and Caley (wife Hilary) Hanigan and three grandchildren Sutton, Waylon and Barrett. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Pat (husband Tom) Kisicki and Kathy Nebesniak, sister-in-law Sharon Hanigan, brother Michael (wife Carol) Hanigan, sisters Janet Gfeller, Barbara (husband Keith) Matthews and Margaret (husband Joe) LeDuc. He is also survived by many well loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers John and James Hanigan and brothers-in-law Dr. Bruce Gfeller and Vic Nebesniak.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 31, 2021 at St Teresa Catholic Church (36th and Randolph) in Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln from 12 noon to 7 pm with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 pm. Rosary will be at 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Parkinsons Foundation or Michael J. Fox Foundation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
30
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St Teresa Catholic Church
36th and Randolph, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George was a friend since childhood, from elementary school at St. Teresa's, then on to Pius and Creighton. We knew each other all our lives. From the beginning he was a handsome, humorous guy. He grew into a good man deeply committed to his passion of helping others, to his family, and to his friends. His was a life well lived, an inspiration to us all. To Sherri and all the family, I am so deeply sorry for your loss, and know that the love of so many will sustain you. <3
Kathleen Cain
Friend
December 31, 2021
My first and one of my best professional job experiences was with George and staff in Seward Ne. He was a good hearted and smart person who took his leadership skills lightly and encouraged others to grow.
Deborah Loers
Work
December 30, 2021
My sympathy to Sherri and the family.
Janice Walker
December 30, 2021
Sherri (Mom) - I´m so sorry for your and your family´s loss. We will keep you all in our prayers as you navigate this difficult time. May you feel God´s presence and feel comforted.
Ann (Moser) Langemeier
Family
December 28, 2021
George was a wonderful neighbor. George, Sherri and I sure enjoyed walking our dogs together. When I think of George I smile! He was always happy and liked to have fun! May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Deepest Condolences, Tim and Sharlene
Tim and Sharlene Garrison
December 28, 2021
George was a wonderfully kind person. He was humorous. He took adversity with grace. I knew him when he was director of the mental health center. I am sorry to hear of his passing. His dad was a most admired physician. My sympathies to his wonderful family.
jane ford witthoff
Friend
December 28, 2021
