George Nick Hoellen IV

May 6, 1951 - March 21, 2022

George Nick Hoellen IV was born May 6, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois and died Monday, March 21, 2022 in Salado, Texas after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George III and Helen Hoellen, parents-in-law Otis and Edna Budlong, brother Doug Hoellen, sister-in-law Sue Budlong, and brothers-in-law Jim Budlong and Del Budlong.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Kathy Hoellen (Budlong); sons Jay (Jill) Hoellen of Yutan, NE and David (Paige) Hoellen of Salado, TX; Grandchildren Kate & Kyle Hoellen of Yutan, NE and Mckenna & Hank Hoellen of Salado, TX; Sister Marcia (Joseph) Rodriquez of Springtown, TX; sister Kathy (Randy) Taylor of Davenport, IA; Brother-in-law Irving Budlong, of Newport Beach, CA; Sister-in-law Madeline Hoellen, of Annawan, IL; and Sister-in-law Marsha Budlong of Breinigsville, PA; Numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Blessed Be His Memory.

Celebration of life: 2 pm Saturday, April 2nd at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68516. There will be a private graveside funeral service for immediate family members.