Georgia R. Story
Georgia R. Story

September 30, 1924 - April 9, 2022

Georgia R. Story, 97, of Lincoln, passed away April 9, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1924, in Western, NE, to George and Addie (Moore) Harrold. Georgia worked as a Telephone Operator for many years, retiring in 1986.

Family members include her daughter son Leon (Patty) Story of Cartersville, GA, and Nancy (Jim) Monnier of Raymond, grandchildren Cassandra Story of Austin, TX, Bonnie Miller of Del Valle, TX, Jason (Lucy) Story of Marietta, GA, Nicholas (Angie) Monnier of Raymond, and Brent Monnier of Raymond; 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, husband Paul, 1 brother and 4 sisters, daughter in law Tressy Story, and infant grandson Kevin.

Graveside Service to be held 11 a.m., Thursday April 14, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 11-5 p.m., with family present from 3-5 p.m., at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street.Memorials may be given to the Sesostris Shrine Temple. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Apr
13
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Apr
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6800 S. 14th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
