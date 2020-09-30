Gerald B. "Jerry" Owens

November 24, 1943 - September 28, 2020

Gerald B. "Jerry" Owens, age 76 years, of Seward, born November 24, 1943, passed away September 28, 2020.

Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, with the family present from 3-4 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Rosary: 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Monsignor Robert Tucker will be celebrating the Mass. Private family graveside service and inurnment with military honors by the U.S. Army, Seward V.F.W. Post #4755, Seward American Legion Post #33 at Seward Cemetery following the Memorial Service.

Memorials: Mary Kay Owens Portrey Scholarship Fund (Bryan School of Nursing), Legacy Fund for Seward County Endowment, or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Endowment. C/O Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, 410 Jackson Ave. Seward, Nebraska 68434. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com