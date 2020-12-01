Menu
Gerald L. Palmer
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Gerald (Jerry) L Palmer

November 22, 1944 - November 15, 2020

Gerald (Jerry) L Palmer of Lincoln Ne. passed away on November 15th 2020. Jerry was born on November 22nd 1944 to Harold and Virginia Palmer. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother Virginia, his wife Patricia and his son Gerald Palmer. He is survived by daughter Sherry Revenkov and his five grandchildren Joey, Lizzy, Jake Jesse and Josh. Services will be Thursday December 4th, 11:00 am at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
