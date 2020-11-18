Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Philip Dawson

November 16, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Philip Dawson, 85 of Lincoln passed away on November 16, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, 11-19-2020 9-4:30 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and 6-7pm Thursday at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Rosary will follow at 7:00pm at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30am at church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X High School Foundation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
